Roberson’s 28 leads Crowley’s Ridge men over Williams Baptist

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
WALNUT RIDGE, AR - Crowley’s Ridge College was down four at the half, but came back with six important second half steals late that helped push the Pioneers to a 89-84 win over the Eagles of Williams Baptist University.
Bo Roberson again led CRC with a game high 28 points and seven rebounds on 10 of 21 shooting in the win. Randy Stanley added 17 points on the night. Logan Willett provided a spark off the bench and added 12 points and Cortez Whitaker scored 10 points with seven rebounds.
