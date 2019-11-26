Roberson’s 28 leads Crowley’s Ridge men over Williams Baptist

Former Tuckerman star Bo Roberson scores 28 as Crowley's Ridge College beats Williams Baptist 89-84 (Source: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | November 25, 2019 at 6:42 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 6:42 PM

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics

WALNUT RIDGE, AR - Crowley’s Ridge College was down four at the half, but came back with six important second half steals late that helped push the Pioneers to a 89-84 win over the Eagles of Williams Baptist University.

Bo Roberson again led CRC with a game high 28 points and seven rebounds on 10 of 21 shooting in the win. Randy Stanley added 17 points on the night. Logan Willett provided a spark off the bench and added 12 points and Cortez Whitaker scored 10 points with seven rebounds.

