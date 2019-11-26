Sheriff’s Dept. holding toy drive for kids in need

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a toy drive for kids in need throughout the county.
Anyone wishing to donate can drop off a new or unopened toy at any of the following locations:
- Mississippi County Sheriff's Office at 685 NCR 599, Luxora.
- St. Bernards First Care of Osceola at 700 W. Kesier Street, Osceola.
- Farmers Bank of Wilson at, 55 Park Ave., Wilson.
The sheriff says if you're unable to visit one of the locations above, that you can contact them at 870-658-2242 and a deputy will pick up your donation.
The last day to donate is Friday, Dec. 13.
