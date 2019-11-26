Sheriff’s Dept. holding toy drive for kids in need

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 26, 2019 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 5:17 PM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a toy drive for kids in need throughout the county.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off a new or unopened toy at any of the following locations:

  • Mississippi County Sheriff's Office at 685 NCR 599, Luxora. 
  • St. Bernards First Care of Osceola at 700 W. Kesier Street, Osceola.
  • Farmers Bank of Wilson at, 55 Park Ave., Wilson. 

The sheriff says if you're unable to visit one of the locations above, that you can contact them at 870-658-2242 and a deputy will pick up your donation.

The last day to donate is Friday, Dec. 13.

