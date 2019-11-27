Animals abused, dumped and left for others to deal with

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A no-kill shelter in Greene County is busting at the seams, and animal dumping and abuse are at the root of the problem.
The Greene County Animal Farm has lots of animals they tend to, from dogs, cats, horses, chickens to pot-bellied pigs.
Every two weeks, around five dogs are being dumped over their fences or on their road.
Not only are the unfamiliar dogs putting the shelter at risk, but also the other animals.
Half of the animals being dumped at the Greene County Animal Farm have heartworms or are malnourished.
Volunteer Cal Shumway says the mistreatment of animals is not good for any animal.
“They haven’t been given the correct medical care over the years or months,” Shumway says. “That becomes an issue. Mainly it’s medical and accessing and making sure we get them healthy as quick as we can.”
Greene County Animal Farm recently posted on their Facebook Page their frustrations on animal abuse.
Their hope is to help find answers to the abuse. Shumway says there is no need for matters to end this way.
“The dogs we have out here we treat with the utmost care,” Shumway says. “We try to give them a very good life and find them a forever home. To think that there are dogs out there that will never see that and are abused in that way. It makes me concerned about certain people in society.”
The shelter takes animals that have been abused for years. Smiley is one of Shumway’s favorites.
He was involved in dogfighting and his face took most of the physical abuse, according to Shumway.
The shelter takes in as many animals as possible. When strays are left, they shuffle the dogs around best as they can to make sure all have a home.
They’re in need of a few items:
- Dog food
- Cat food
- Cat litter
- Volunteers
- Money donations
You can send monetary donations to two locations. The shelter’s address is 711 Paragould Plaza #6132 Paragould, AR 72450.
Donations can also be sent to Linwood Animal Hospital at 504 Linwood Drive Paragould, AR 72450.
