ArDOT planning lane closures to inspect bridge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your travels take you over the Interstate 55 Mississippi River bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee, expect some delays.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 2, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will reduce travel to one lane as they conduct a routine inspection.
- The outside southbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2-3.
- The outside northbound lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4-5.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage, according to a news release from ArDOT.
Motorists should slow down and be prepared to stop when driving through the work zones.
For more information, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.
