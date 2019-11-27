FFN Playoffs Semifinal Preview: West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - I made a trip to West Memphis this afternoon, a place where deep playoff runs are the standard.
Billy Elmore’s crew are in the 6A semifinals for the 3rd straight season. It’s Forks Up to the tune of a 5 game winning streak after starting 2019 2-4.
West Memphis travels to Benton on Friday night, kickoff is at 7:00pm
Region 8 in State Football Playoffs
Friday 7:00pm: West Memphis at Benton (6A Semifinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Greenwood at Searcy (6A Semifinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Robinson at Westside (4A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Melbourne at Osceola (3A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Hoxie at Prescott (3A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Salem vs. Carlisle (2A Quarterfinals - Game at Mountain Home)
Saturday 1:00pm: Odessa at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 Semifinals)
