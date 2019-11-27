FFN Playoffs Semifinal Preview: West Memphis

By Chris Hudgison | November 26, 2019 at 6:51 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 6:51 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - I made a trip to West Memphis this afternoon, a place where deep playoff runs are the standard.

Billy Elmore’s crew are in the 6A semifinals for the 3rd straight season. It’s Forks Up to the tune of a 5 game winning streak after starting 2019 2-4.

West Memphis travels to Benton on Friday night, kickoff is at 7:00pm

Region 8 in State Football Playoffs

Friday 7:00pm: West Memphis at Benton (6A Semifinals)

Friday 7:00pm: Greenwood at Searcy (6A Semifinals)

Friday 7:00pm: Robinson at Westside (4A Quarterfinals)

Friday 7:00pm: Melbourne at Osceola (3A Quarterfinals)

Friday 7:00pm: Hoxie at Prescott (3A Quarterfinals)

Friday 7:00pm: Salem vs. Carlisle (2A Quarterfinals - Game at Mountain Home)

Saturday 1:00pm: Odessa at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 Semifinals)

