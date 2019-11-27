FFN Quarterfinals Preview: Melbourne at Osceola

Friday features an all NEA matchup in the 3A quarterfinals as Osceola hosts Melbourne.
The Seminoles rolled past Greenland in round 2 for their 10th straight win. Speaking of streaks, Osceola is in the round of 8 for the 3rd straight season. Robert Hooks crew look to continue their warpath to War Memorial.
Meanwhile their opponent Melbourne is having their best season ever. They beat Glen Rose in the 2nd round last week to secure their first 10-win campaign. Kevin McCarn’s Bearkatz are in the quarterfinals for the first time and look to make more history on Friday.
Osceola and Melbourne tee it up Friday at 7:00pm at Seminole Stadium.
Region 8 in State Football Playoffs
Friday 7:00pm: West Memphis at Benton (6A Semifinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Greenwood at Searcy (6A Semifinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Robinson at Westside (4A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Melbourne at Osceola (3A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Hoxie at Prescott (3A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Salem vs. Carlisle (2A Quarterfinals - Game at Mountain Home)
Saturday 1:00pm: Odessa at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 Semifinals)
