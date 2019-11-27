Four Region 8 caregivers honored at award ceremony

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Arkansas health organizations honored the state’s top caregivers at their 15th annual award ceremony, including four from Region 8.
The Arkansas Health Care Association and Arkansas Assisted Living Association honored 13 people from across the state at the Caregivers Awards.
The awards were presented at a ceremony in Little Rock on Nov. 19.
The following caregivers from Region 8 were honored:
- Adult Volunteer of the Year: Mondalyn McCormick, White River Health Care and Rehab in Calico Rock
- CNA of the Year: Jessica Hutson, Greene Acres Nursing Home in Paragould
- CNA of the Year: Marchell Harris, River Ridge Rehabilitation and Care Center in Wynne
- Environmental Services Team Member of the Year: Judy Edgin, Lakeside Nursing Center in Lake City.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.