GRAPHIC: Man cited after ‘sick, malnourished’ dogs found in feces-filled home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces 12 counts of animal cruelty after police say they found a dozen dogs living inside his trash and feces-filled home.
Officers searched the home in the 400-block of East Johnson after receiving a tip of several animals living in “unsanitary conditions.”
When investigators entered the home, according to a news release from the police department, they could “see and smell urine and feces all over the home, along with debris, trash and other items.”
Officers also found 12 dogs, including several that were “sick, ill, malnourished, underweight, and cancerous.”
The animals were taken to Jonesboro Animal Control for treatment.
Police cited the home’s owner, Roy Thomas, with 12 counts of cruelty to animals and 10 counts of lack of rabies vaccination.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.