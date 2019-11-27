Hoxie police, authorities respond to barricaded man at house

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have gone to a home in Hoxie to respond to a man barricaded inside, according to Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins.
Hoxie police and Lawrence County deputies went to the home on Highway 63 B around 5 p.m. to respond to the scene, Coggins said the man reportedly set a truck on fire and barricaded himself in the home.
The man has also threatened to kill anyone who comes near the home, Coggins said, noting police are negotiating with the man.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
