Movie theater’s liquor license denied due to prosecutor’s objection; Malco set to appeal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malco's plan to serve alcohol at their Parker Road location has been denied by the Alcohol and Beverage Control Board.
The ABC denied the request after 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington sent a letter objecting to the request.
The ABC told Region 8 News that they, "received 19 letters from citizens with concerns regarding the permit along with a document listing 60 signatures from citizens in opposition. The Arkansas Family Coalition provided a letter of opposition while a local church did the same," according to Scott Hardin ABC Spokesperson.
Hardin said Malco has already appealed the decision, and that hearing should be held either in December or at January's meeting.
The denial from ABC is customary when a sheriff, police chief, or prosecutor officially object to the board.
Ellington sent the following letter to the ABC board in objection to Malco’s request.
In September, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin provided the passing vote to approve the liquor license to the ABC board. The Mayor rarely votes, but it required 7 votes from the council to pass, but only 6 out of 11 members voted for the permit.
Almost 20 days after that controversial vote, the Malco applied for the license with the ABC board.
The Malco Hollywood Theatre may also run into the same problems with their new theatre in Greensboro Village, which has also been advertised to serve alcohol. No requests have been filed on its behalf since the building remains under construction.
Region 8 News has reached out to representatives with Malco and will provide their response as soon as it’s available.
