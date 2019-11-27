Mo. State Highway Patrol launches upgraded AMBER Alert system

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an upgraded AMBER Alert system.
The new system includes wireless emergency alerts, automated social media alerts and a public website.
Under state law, the Highway Patrol has the responsibility for initiating AMBER Alerts when a missing child meets the criteria.
The new alert system directly utilizes FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to deliver AMBER Alert messages to cellular carriers, eliminating a step in the previous system, which delivered alert messages to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for distribution.
Each AMBER Alert will include photos and descriptions of the missing child and suspect, if available. Its automatic alert updates are designed to reduce the possibility that outdated information will continue to be shared on social media.
The new system also automatically updates the Highway Patrol’s Facebook and GHQ Twitter accounts.
Anyone interested may subscribe to Missouri alerts by clicking here and selecting “Subscribe to MO Alerts” on the left side of the webpage, entering their email address and clicking “Subscribe.” Subscribers will receive a verification email and must click on the link provided to complete the process.
According to the Highway Patrol, many factors affect the speed at which AMBER Alerts reach the public, including cellular phone carriers and broadcaster capabilities and protocol.
