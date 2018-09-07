More Rain Through the End of the Week

Sunny skies will turn cloudy by morning as our next storm system rolls in. Temperatures fall to the upper 30s by morning, and we may only warm up 4-5 degrees through Thanksgiving. The rain looks light, and there will be breaks in the rain, but temperatures will keep most inside as we stay in the 40s through Friday. Rain amounts Thanksgiving and Black Friday combined look below half an inch with 1-2 inches possible just to our west. Temperatures rise overnight into Saturday as we go from 40s to 60s. That could fuel a few thunderstorms on Saturday with heavier rain too. Severe weather should be limited to south Arkansas and further south into the Deep South. If you’re traveling that way, have a way to keep up with the weather. The weather settles down for much of next week.