Motorcycle crash leaves one man dead in Missouri.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO. (KAIT) - Police responded to a motorcycle crash just outside of Poplar bluff, Missouri Wednesday night, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to MSHP, Jacky Battles, 45, of Poplar Bluff was driving his Harley Davidson on Highway 53 in Qulin while Jaxson Warren, 18, of Kennett was driving his Chevrolet Monte Carlo down the same highway.
Battles slowed down to make a turn when he was struck by Warren.
Battles was pronounced dead at the scene.
