Thanksgiving on the horizon means a feast of high school basketball. Valley View swept a doubleheader at Greene County Tech, the Blazers (3-0) and Lady Blazers (2-0) stay perfect on the season. Manila boys moved to 5-1 with a win over EPC.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/26/19)
Valley View 69, Greene County Tech 67 (Boys - Overtime)
Valley View 54, Greene County Tech 45 (Girls)
Manila 49, East Poinsett County 18 (Boys)
Westside 73, Rivercrest 59 (Boys)
Gosnell 46, Nettleton 45 (Boys)
Nettleton 66, Southaven 54 (Girls)
Batesville 63, Paragould 36 (Boys)
Salem 66, Cedar Ridge 63 (Boys)
Salem 62, Cedar Ridge 40 (Girls)
Harrisburg 53, Cross County 51 (Girls)
