Peyton Martin has 23 pts but Arkansas State women fall at Murray State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
For the fourth time in six games, three players scored in double figures for Arkansas State, but a pair of late runs by Murray State lifted the Racers to a 77-62 win against A-State on Tuesday night at the CFSB Center.
Peyton Martin led the Red Wolves (1-5) with a season-high 23 points, while the Racers (4-2) saw four players in double-digit scoring led by Macey Turley’s 28 points (7-of-15 shooting; 11-of-11 at the free-throw line). Martin’s season-best performance came on 9-of-15 shooting to go along with 5-of-9 at the free-throw line. The junior also grabbed five rebounds in her 33 minutes of action.
Jireh Washington added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with five rebounds and four assists. Jada Ford totaled 10 points on the night, while Morgan Wallace scored six and hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds. A-State shot 37.9 percent as a squad from the field and 60.9 percent from the free-throw line (14-of-23).
In addition to Turley’s 28 points, the Racers got 18 points from Lex Mayes. Laci Hawthorne added 12 points while Alexis Burpo chipped in 10 points. As a team, MSU shot 42.1 percent, 33.3 percent from three-point range. At the charity stripe, the Racers were nearly perfect, going 22-of-26 at the line (84.6 percent).
The Racers opened the night on a 5-0 run and held as much as an 8-2 lead early. Martin scored A-State’s first four points before Shameka Tubbs found Wallace on a backdoor cut to make it a 9-8 MSU lead. On the next possession, Washington drove to the bucket to give the Red Wolves a 10-9 lead into the first-quarter media timeout.
MSU came out of the quick break with a 6-0 run to lead 15-10, but Ford drilled a three with 2:05 to make it a one-score game at 15-13. A Jentri Worley layup put the Racers up by four once again, but a Martin three-point play with three seconds left cut it to 17-16 after one quarter.
Trinitee Jackson converted 1-of-2 at the line to open the second, but the Racers went on another 5-0 run to retake a 22-17 lead. A-State battled back with a 5-0 run of its own, with a Martin 10-footer followed by a trey by Washington at the top of the key to tie things up at 22 with five to go in the half.
The Racers then went on a 14-2 run to finish the half, with the lone A-State score during that stretch a bucket off the glass by Jackson with just under 30 seconds to go. Murray State led 38-24 at the break after outscoring the Red Wolves 21-8 in the second quarter.
Turley drilled a pair of free throws to open the half before Maggie Mahan, who started the second half for the Red Wolves, knocked down a three with 7:58 to go to make it 40-27. The Racers then responded on their next possession with a three by Mayes.
The Racers stretched their lead out to as much as 19 in the third before A-State closed the quarter on a 7-2 run to make it a 54-40 game with 10 to go. All seven points during that stretch came at the charity stripe, including Johnna Jones netting the first two points of her A-State career.
MSU’s Macie Gibson opened the fourth stanza with a layup to make it a 16-point lead, but the Red Wolves found some momentum on a floater by Washington followed by a fastbreak score by Martin to force a Murray State timeout with 8:35 to go.
Martin once again scored with under 7 to go with a short jumper to make it a 10-point game at 56-46 before Turley converted a pair of free throws to break up the 8-0 run. After Wallace found the rim, the Racers went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead out to 15. Another bucket by Martin broke up the run with 2:53 left to make it 65-52.
With 53 seconds to go, Washington hit a driving layup to make it a 10-point game at 70-60. However, five straight at the free-throw line by the Racers put the game out of reach at 75-60 with under 40 seconds left.
The Red Wolves close out the month of November – and their four-game road stretch – on Saturday, Nov. 30, traveling to San Diego to face San Diego State at 3 p.m. CT. As with all A-State women’s basketball games, the contest can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network on 95.3 The Ticket.
For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.
