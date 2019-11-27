Rail work planned throughout Poinsett County in December

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 27, 2019 at 4:36 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:51 PM

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A railway tie replacement project will close nearly 20 roads in Poinsett County temporarily during the month of December as crews seek to repair railroad crossings.

According to a Facebook post from the Poinsett County Road Department, Union Pacific Railroad will be working on the project starting the first week in December and is expected to last about a day for each crossing.

The work will be done at crossings from Wynne to Jonesboro, the post noted.

The crossings include:

HARRISBURG AREA

  • Evening Sun Road
  • Senteney Road
  • Highway 158
  • Greenfield Road
  • Massingill Road
  • Weiner Cutoff Road
  • Peck Road
  • Jackson Street
  • South Street
  • Hamilton Street
  • Griffin Street
  • County Road 38
  • Parks Road

WHITEHALL AREA

  • Halfway Road
  • Farm Hill Road
  • Homestead Road
  • McDermott Road
  • County Road 295
  • County Line Road

Officials also ask people who drive in the area to be careful and to be courteous to railroad workers.

