Rail work planned throughout Poinsett County in December

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A railway tie replacement project will close nearly 20 roads in Poinsett County temporarily during the month of December as crews seek to repair railroad crossings.
According to a Facebook post from the Poinsett County Road Department, Union Pacific Railroad will be working on the project starting the first week in December and is expected to last about a day for each crossing.
The work will be done at crossings from Wynne to Jonesboro, the post noted.
The crossings include:
HARRISBURG AREA
- Evening Sun Road
- Senteney Road
- Highway 158
- Greenfield Road
- Massingill Road
- Weiner Cutoff Road
- Peck Road
- Jackson Street
- South Street
- Hamilton Street
- Griffin Street
- County Road 38
- Parks Road
WHITEHALL AREA
- Halfway Road
- Farm Hill Road
- Homestead Road
- McDermott Road
- County Road 295
- County Line Road
Officials also ask people who drive in the area to be careful and to be courteous to railroad workers.
