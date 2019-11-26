Stephen F. Austin stuns #1 Duke, Lumberjacks play at Arkansas State Saturday

Duke had the ball in the closing seconds of overtime, but Tre Jones missed a jumper with about 15 seconds left and Wendell Moore rebounded it. Hounded by the Lumberjacks’ high-pressure defense, Hurt threw the ball away in a scramble with about 3 seconds left and it went to Bain - who went the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup that ended Duke’s 150-game winning streak against nonconference opponents.