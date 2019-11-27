Work release inmate sought in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Cleburne County authorities are searching for a man who walked away from his work release assignment Wednesday.
According to a media release from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Louer, 26, of Heber Springs left the Heber Springs Sanitation Department around 12 p.m. Nov. 27.
Authorities ask that if you have any information on his whereabouts to call Heber Springs police at 501-362-8291 or the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8143.
Police do not believe Louer is armed or dangerous.
