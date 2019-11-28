5-1 Arkansas State men’s basketball preps for home matchup with Stephen F. Austin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The team that upset number 1 Duke last night is coming to Jonesboro on Saturday. Arkansas State hosts Stephen F. Austin in a matchup of 5 and 1 teams.
I visited Red Wolves basketball practice this afternoon. We last saw Arkansas State in action on November 20th.
The 5-1 mark is the best start under Mike Balado. A-State is caring and sharing on offense, they lead the Sun Belt with 17.8 assists per game.
They've bought in on defense, allowing just 64 points per contest.
Arkansas State faces Stephen F. Austin Saturday at 4:00pm at First National Bank Arena.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.