Community churches prepare for community Thanksgiving meal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Turkey, dressing, desserts and much more will be delivered and served to the hungry, homeless and lonely on Thanksgiving Day.
Many churches around the city have come together for the 20th Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal.
“I’m excited about the number of people that we can help that need help from the community and that help will come from churches and individuals that participate,” Coordinator Jim Grisham said.
It will all happen at St. Bernards Auditorium and they plan to serve 2,000 people Thursday.
On Wednesday, community members were able to donate desserts and around 10 churches will start cooking parts of the meal starting at 4 a.m.
There is no sign up for those who would like to volunteer, just show up at the auditorium at 9:30 a.m.. Grisham says they need people to serve food, prepare desserts, prep and delivery meals around the city.
"We need volunteers to help serve the meals and delivery the meals to the shut-ins. As of right now, we have over 1,000 meals to delivery to people here in Jonesboro who can not get to the auditorium,” Grisham said.
There will also be clothing and blankets available for those who need it at the auditorium.
If you are in need of a meal, there are two options:
For delivery: Call 870-336-0555 between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. (Meals can only be delivered within city limits)
For dine-in: Serving begins in the Auditorium on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. and will continue until food runs out.
