Community Thanksgiving meal provides food, chance to help those less fortunate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -As many families were up early in the kitchen getting the Thanksgiving feast ready, so were volunteers at St. Bernards Health in Jonesboro.
At least 500 volunteers across Jonesboro served and delivered free Thanksgiving meals including turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and pie at St. Bernards Auditorium.
This marked the last of many Thanksgiving community meals over the past week.
A couple of siblings who have participated in this event for the past four years says they look forward to helping out each year.
“I’m doing this to help our community because it’s better to give than to get,” says 8-year-old volunteer Daniel Leslie. “In your heart, you feel like, ‘Wow! I just gave something to someone.’”
Over 1,800 meals were served to the community, including deliveries.
