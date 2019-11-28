Deer harvest seeing major increase in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been a busy time for Arkansas deer hunters as hunters have checked more deer with state officials this year than any time in the past 25 years.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, hunters have checked more than 140,000 deer in the state so far this year.
Deer season began earlier this month, with the numbers on par to reach 200,000 this year.
State officials said the number of acorns in oak trees have also played a major role in the numbers, helping to reduce deer movement.
“Anyone who has visited the woods this year will attest to the abundant food available for deer from oak trees. Soft mast also produced well this year, meaning deer did not have to go far to find a meal. Food plots and other sources of feed have not come into play as much as usual during this season with all the natural groceries on the ground in the cover of wooded areas,” officials said in the media release.
The state had a record harvest in 2012, with 213,487 deer, but there has been a harvest total of 200,000 in the past seven years.
Officials said the latest deer harvest numbers can be found at the AGFC website.
