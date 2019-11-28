Duck hunters see benefit from water levels, after work on dam done

PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The work on a degraded area of a dam in Poinsett County earlier this month by federal officials will help water levels in the area as well as duck hunting, officials said this week.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the water levels at St. Francis Sunken Lands Wildlife Management Area was set to be on target for the remainder of waterfowl season.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had contractors work to fortify areas and that had eroded since problems happened in 2015.
“The project required the Corps to overlay a section of the degraded area with rock at a high enough level to drive the large trucks necessary for hauling riprap needed for the repair. Area managers warned the public that waterfowl hunting on the area may have been delayed when a large trackhoe sank on the downstream side of the washed out area,” officials said in the media release.
The excavator was removed from the area, with officials working to overlaying nearly 212 feet of rock in the area.
Officials also said the nearby Marked Tree Siphons have been able to keep its water levels in the floodway, with no complaints from hunters on the water levels.
