European taxidermy workshop slated at Nature Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area nature center will host an event next month to teach area deer hunters how to create a cleaned skull mount for a deer.
The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center will be having the workshop on European taxidermy Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the center.
According to a media release from AGFC, the basic shoulder mount done by a taxidermist can cost at least $400 but skull mounts can cost a fraction of it.
Cody Walker, an education program specialist with AGFC, said the class will help hunters learn about the process.
“We will have a seminar and a demonstration to show people firsthand how to make their own mount. We’ll take folks from a harvested deer all the way through the process of skinning, cleaning, boiling, bleaching and sealing their trophy,” Walker said.
Officials have already been able to get several deer to help with the workshop and ask that hunters do not bring their own deer to the workshop.
The workshop is free, but people have to register to participate.
Anyone interested in participating can contact Walker at 870-336-6787 or by email at cody.walker@agfc.ar.gov.
