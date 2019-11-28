A Family for Me: Billy, Leelou and Marcus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Billy, Leelou, and Marcus are three siblings that are desperately wanting to be raised in the same home.
But, finding an adoptive home that is willing to take three kids can be difficult.
Adoption Specialist, Toni Bradshaw explains, “We have a need for families that will take more than two kids and that would take kids that aren’t the same gender. That’s what we need right now. Families that are open and have room for three, four, or five kids that are different genders to keep siblings together.”
And that’s because most homes want the same gender so that they can all share a room. Having sibling sets of boys and girls makes the search a little more difficult.
Marcus is likes to play outside and really likes Legos when he is inside.
Billy likes animals and technology, and naturally wants to be a veterinarian when he grows up.
Leelou is the middle child, but sometimes tries to be the oldest one! In fact, she says she wants to be a teacher one day so that she can boss kids around! All three of them make good grades and are witty kids.
All three have a strong desire to live together.
Right now, Marcus and Leelou are together and Billy is separated from them…. Something that Billy is not happy with right now, “I love these two a lot and they are really good siblings to have.”
If you are interested in adopting these three, visit this website.
