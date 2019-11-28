FFN Quarterfinals Preview: Westside

Friday features another historic night at Westside. The 9-2 Warriors are in the 4A State Quarterfinals for the first time ever.
Bobby Engle’s crew welcome 11-1 Robinson to Jonesboro. Ground and pound offense and an aggressive defense are the main reasons why Westside is in the round of 8.
The Warriors and Senators will play Friday at 7:00pm.
Region 8 in State Football Playoffs
Friday 7:00pm: West Memphis at Benton (6A Semifinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Greenwood at Searcy (6A Semifinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Robinson at Westside (4A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Melbourne at Osceola (3A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Hoxie at Prescott (3A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: McGehee at Harding Academy (3A Quarterfinals)
Friday 7:00pm: Salem vs. Carlisle (2A Quarterfinals - Game at Mountain Home)
Saturday 1:00pm: Odessa at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 Semifinals)
