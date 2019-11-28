Jack Lindsey in the mix to start at QB Friday for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 2 days away from the Battle Line Rivalry.
The Arkansas depth chart has a couple ORs at quarterback. Former walk-on Jack Lindsey could start Friday after a strong showing in the 2nd half at #1 LSU. He was 3 of 4 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown.
“You know, it was different other than scout team ever since I got here, so it was my first week of actually going through and getting some reps with the offense," Lindsey said Tuesday. "So it was nice, it was fun, I enjoyed it."
Arkansas will play their regular season finale at War Memorial Stadium. Lindsey says that interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. has hammered home the importance of playing in the venerable Little Rock venue. “He really emphasizes that this is a home stadium. I always loved the Little Rock games, it’s always one of my favorite games of the year. Just so much history there," Lindsey said.
Arkansas faces Missouri Friday at 1:30pm on CBS.
