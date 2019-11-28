Jonesboro police investigate vandalism, theft at mail drop box

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help for information about a mail drop box being vandalized with mail stolen.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers went to the post officer in the 300 block of East Street around 7:20 p.m. Nov. 27 about the vandalism.
Postal employees told police that the outgoing mail drop box on the south side of the building had been vandalized and all of the outgoing mail was taken. Police believe the vandalism and theft happened between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“The suspects attempted to gain entry to the drop box on the north side of the roadway, but were unable to gain entry,” police said.
Jonesboro police remind people to contact their bank or where they may send their bills, if they had mail inside the drop boxes.
“If you dropped mail into the south side drop box that contained payments, we advise you to contact your financial institution regarding this theft,” Jonesboro police said. “You may also want to contact the recipient of any payments.”
Officers are also investigating the break-in of two UPS drop boxes on Fowler Drive and Prosperity Drive, the post noted.
Anyone with information can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or 870-935-STOP.
