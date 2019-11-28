Kennett teen killed in UTV crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was killed in Dunklin County, Missouri when the UTV he was driving overturned.
The crash happened on County Road 403, just 2 miles west of Kennett, Wednesday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the Kennett teen overcorrected the UTV, the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.
The teen was thrown from the UTV and he died at the scene.
Dunklin County Coroner James Powell notified the teens family.
