Man accused of running over woman with vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Craighead County authorities say he struck a woman with a vehicle, then drove over her.
Joshua Dwayne Henson, 31, Ash Flat, was arrested Nov. 26 on a bench warrant, alleging aggravated assault.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities went to the 100 block of Highway 63 B on Oct. 7 after getting a call about a person being struck by a vehicle.
Deputies spoke to the victim, who said she was going through Henson’s phone and noticed he was trying to sell a phone that belonged to her.
“(The victim) said that she woke Henson up and confronted him about the phone. (The victim) said that Henson got mad, chased her downstairs and threw her into the wall before grabbing his keys to leave,” authorities said in the affidavit. “(The victim) said that she ran outside and stood in front of Henson’s Jeep to prevent him from leaving. (The victim) said that Henson ran into her, knocking her to the ground and drove over her before speeding off."
A $35,000 bond was set for Henson, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
District Judge Tommy Fowler also issued a no-contact order between Henson and the victim in the case.
