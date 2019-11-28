Police release picture of person of interest in shooting of 9-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have released pictures of a man they are calling a person of interest in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy.
It all started at the “Q Mart” on Lamar Ave. Tuesday night around 10:25 p.m.
The boy’s father told investigators he and his son witnessed a store clerk and another man get into a verbal altercation. He also said he had no interaction with the man or the store clerk.
Shortly after the father and his son left the store, the father told police he saw the man from the altercation sitting in a silver sedan.
The boy’s dad says the silver car followed him when he left the store. He told police he pulled over near Magnolia Elementary on Castalia St. to let the car pass, that’s when he heard a gunshot.
Memphis police say the boy’s father drove his son to the Memphis Police Airways Police Precinct for help.
The 9-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
If you have any information on this case, call 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.