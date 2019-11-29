2 children dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children are dead and five other individuals are injured after a crash on I-40 near Warford Street on Thursday night.
Memphis Police Department originally reported that officers arrived on the scene of a single vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m where two adults were injured and two children were in critically injured.
Police say the driver was traveling westbound on I-40 when the vehicle overturned.
Friday morning, MPD tweeted info stating a total of seven people were affected in the crash. Among those seven, a 3-year-old and 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital where they later died.
MPD says their investigation revealed the driver was traveling westbound and had a tire blowout.
