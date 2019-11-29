No injuries reported in vehicle/building crash on East Highland Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters went to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in the 2800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got the call around 3:55 p.m. Nov. 29 about the crash at US Pizza. A witness, Allen Lavender, told Region 8 News that the people inside heard a large bang and saw a vehicle inside the party room.
“Heard a big bang. It sounded just like a broken window but it sounded louder than that. So we all took off running. We went to the party room and there was a car in the middle of the party room. Still on and smoking. I was very scared. But we got the ladies out and they were alright. Thankfully there was no one in the room. So that was good. And it was pretty crazy,” Lavender said.
No injuries are reported and no one was inside the party room, when the crash happened.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.