Jonesboro family competes on Nickelodeon’s ‘Most Musical Family’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s nothing like spending time with family, but one family’s time together is spent harmonizing and adding the “Mathis Family Twist” to classic songs.
A Jonesboro family band will premiere on Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family Friday.
Nathan Mathis Sr., Tonina Mathis, Lyrica Noble, Elizabeth Mathis, Nathan Mathis Jr. and James Mathis believe their voices are gifts from God.
“We’ve always been told that the gift God has given us is going to take us to great places,” the father of the group, Nathan Sr. said.
Originally from Dallas, TX, they moved to Jonesboro to share the love and word of God.
After hearing four of their seven children belt out tones in their rooms, both Nathan Sr. and Tonina thought “maybe we could really make this a thing.”
“They understand the gifts that God has given you. It doesn’t come every day. If we just stick together and do what God has called us to do, great things will happen,” mother of the group, Tonina Mathis said.
And it has, from winning Northeast Arkansas Fair contests, to singing the National Anthem at the Memphis Grizzles game.
On Friday, The Mathis family will perform on their biggest stage thus far.
The family will appear on episode five of Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family, starting at 7 p.m. They will compete to make it to the semi-finals.
The family band believes worship is a lifestyle and they use their voices to spread unity and positivity.
But more importantly, the importance of remaining faithful and committed.
“I would want all families to know that it is possible to work together, to stay together, to work in unity and love one another and don’t give up," Tonina said.
You can keep up and watch the Mathis’ family latest videos here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.