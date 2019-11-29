Learning to “Engage”

“He’s come out of his shell, he’s no longer withdrawn like he was,” said Andrews. “I and my husband didn’t know how our son was going to survive in this world, and what his role would be. And, without this place he’s going to be a huge member of society, he’s going to go to college and start a family and live a life that I didn’t know was capable. “Engage” has just been something that’s changed everything for the better.”