Lyon women’s basketball coach Tracey Stewart-Lange records 300th victory

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The 20th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team trailed Philander Smith College, 54-44, heading into the fourth quarter in non-conference action on Tuesday night. The Scots rallied back and outscored the Panthers, 27-10, over the final period and earned a 71-64 comeback victory. The win is the 300th-career victory at Lyon for Head Coach Tracy Stewart-Lange.
Lyon improved to 5-1 with the win, while PSC dropped to 10-2.
A 9-0 run by the Scots to open up the fourth quarter shifted the momentum in favor of Lyon as a pair of free throws by Liz Henderson pulled the Scots back within one at 54-53 with 6:44 left in the period. A bucket by Terralyn Dominick ended the Scots’ run momentarily as the Panthers managed to hold a slim advantage over the next several minutes.
After Marleigh Dodson tied the score at 61-61 with just over two minutes remaining, the Scots took full control of the game. Henderson put the Scots ahead with a three-pointer before Jade Giron and Dodson joined in the scoring mix to put the Scots ahead by 10 at 71-61. PSC added three late free throws by Dominick but the final buzzer sounded with the Scots taking the seven-point victory.
Henderson led all scorers with a game-high 26 points, including 18 second-half points. Giron also finished in double figures scoring with 13 points. Dominick led PSC with 14 points, while Larena Walker and Ciara Pettis added 13 points each.
The Lyon College women’s basketball team will return home on Dec. 3 to host Williams Baptist in American Midwest Conference action at 5:30 p.m.
