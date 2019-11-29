Police release pictures of additional persons of interest in shooting of 9-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have released images of two additional persons of interest they believe could be connected to the shooting of a 9-year-old boy.
This comes just after police identified Jamarrius Rashad Rucker as a person of interest on Thursday morning.
According to Memphis Police Department, Rucker has two unrelated active warrants for vandalism and assault.
Police say a father and his son were shot at near Magnolia Elementary on Castalia Street on Tuesday night. But the initial incident happened at the Q Mart on Lamar Avenue where the father and his 9-year-old witnessed a man and store clerk get into a verbal altercation.
When the father and son left the store, the father notices a silver car following them. Police say when the father pulled over to let the vehicle pass, a shot was fired.
Memphis police say the boy’s father drove his son to the Memphis Police Airways Police Precinct for help after he was shot in the back.
Memphis Police Department says the persons of this interest in this case have not yet been deemed suspects.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers with tips at 901-528-CASH.
