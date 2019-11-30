Arkansas falls to Missouri in Battle Line Rivalry, Razorbacks finish season 2-10

Powell, who had started one game for Missouri earlier in the season for the injured Kelly Bryant, had been relegated behind Connor Bazelak on Friday. Bazelak, in his first career start, left in the second quarter and Powell, a graduate of Fayetteville High School, then led Missouri (6-6, 3-5 SEC) on two go-ahead drives - one in the second quarter and another in the third - to beat his hometown team.