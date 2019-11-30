Arkansas State women’s basketball looks to snap skid Saturday at San Diego State

A-State is playing SDSU for the first time in program history. Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in four of its six games so far this season. The Red Wolves’ trip to San Diego is their longest of the season (approx. 1,807 miles) and is the program’s first game in California since 2012 (at Southern Cal). Jada Ford moved into sole possession of ninth all-time in three-pointers made (139) with two at Murray State on Tuesday.