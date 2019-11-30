Arkansas State women’s basketball looks to snap skid Saturday at San Diego State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Red Wolves continue their four-game road stretch to end November at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, taking on San Diego State inside Viejas Arena. The game can be seen on the Mountain West Network while the radio broadcast will air on 95.3 The Ticket.
A-State is playing SDSU for the first time in program history. Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in four of its six games so far this season. The Red Wolves’ trip to San Diego is their longest of the season (approx. 1,807 miles) and is the program’s first game in California since 2012 (at Southern Cal). Jada Ford moved into sole possession of ninth all-time in three-pointers made (139) with two at Murray State on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.