Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless earns #1 spot on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10

MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless added another highlight reel grab to his record setting season.
His one-handed TD reception Friday earned the #1 spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10. Bayless was draped by a South Alabama receiver but still made the catch for the score.
The grab was a part of a Red Wolves 2nd half comeback, but the Jaguars scored a late TD to pull off a 34-30 upset.
Bayless had 4 catches for 98 yards & a touchdown. The senior from Laurel, Mississippi finishes he regular season with 84 catches for 1,473 yards & 16 TD. Bayless leads the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns. He’s also tied for 1st with 2 blocked kicks this season.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.