Batesville kicks off Christmas with Main Street events

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With Thanksgiving officially over, many are gearing up for the “most wonderful time of the year.” And one group in Batesville says they do not want to be left out of the fun.
Main Street Batesville has announced the first-ever Batesville Tree Lighting in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. Snow White will be reading, pictures can be taken with Santa and a free showing of Christmas Vacation will be shown at the Melba Theatre.
But the main event is the Citizen’s Bank “Batesville Tree Lightning" and one official says don’t let the weather stop you from coming out.
“Most of our events of the day are inside which is good for Small Business Saturday. That evening at 5 p.m., it looks like it will be in the mid-60s, with no rain so, that’s what we are hoping for. That would be perfect,” Main Street Batesville Executive Director, Mandi Curtwright said.
You can even get your gifts wrapped by The Batesville Area Arts Council.
All of the events are free and below is a schedule of events:
11 am-12 pm: Morley Family Magic | Citizens Bank Pocket Park
1 pm-2 pm: Storytime with Snow White | Paper Chase Book Store
3 pm-5 pm: Pictures with Santa | Fellowship Bible Church
5 pm-5:30 pm: Batesville Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
7 pm-9 pm: Free showing of “Christmas Vacation” | Melba Theater
