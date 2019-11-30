Downtown Joyfest rescheduled due to weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The threat of rain and severe storms Saturday evening caused officials to reschedule an event in downtown Jonesboro to celebrate the holiday season.
According to a post on the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance Facebook page, the Downtown Joyfest event will now be held Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will be held the same night as the Jonesboro Jaycees Christmas Parade.
Joyfest will include the First Community Bank Skating Rink, the Community Christmas Tree lighting and Christmas caroling. Officials said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin will be lighting the tree at 407 Union Street at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.