Glice Rink now open at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Glice skating rink at Shelby Farms Park is a new eco-friendly alternative to ice skating.
"We wanted to add some extra holiday fun without adding impact to the environment, so we were excited to be able to offer this Glice rink option,” said Angie Whitfield,
Glice is a synthetic environmentally-friendly alternative to ice skating rinks.
It uses no water, no power, no chemicals or resurfacing equipment, and is the only rink of its kind in our region.
The rink is located in the heart of Mistletoe Village at Shelby Farms Park and is a new addition to the annual Starry Nights holiday event .
"When you come to Mistletoe Village you’ll have fire pits, you can roast s’mores, you can see Santa Clause, do a little holiday shopping and just enjoy an outdoor skating experience in the open air overlooking the park,” said Whitfield.
The Botto family was the very first to try out the new Glice rink.
There were some bumps and falls. But overall, most everyone felt it was a great, unique way to get in the holiday spirit.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.