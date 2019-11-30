Shop ‘Til You Drop: Christmas shopping calendar shorter this holiday season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The wet, cold weather didn’t stop people in Region 8 from tackling Black Friday deals, but if you haven’t started Christmas shopping, you may want to.
2019′s shopping time is cut about six days shorter than usual.
This will be the shortest season since 2013 due to Thanksgiving falling on the last Thursday of the month, meaning there’s less time to shop.
A local retail store employee, from Buff City Soap, says this is the first time they are experiencing holiday sales after opening earlier in the year, but they think the holiday shopping rush will make the business sales well.
“I think it’ll benefit most stores here just because they have a week less to get everything ready, which most people procrastinate anyways,” says store employee Will Weatherford. “When it comes to Christmas, they like to wait until the last minute.”
The National Retail Federation says they believe holiday sales will increase by up to 4.2%.
