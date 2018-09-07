Wind Gusts 35-45 mph Likely Sunday

Storms have cleared out of Region 8, and we’re left with pockets of mist, drizzle, and fog. Skies have already cleared up across our western counties, and that will continue across the rest of Region 8 this evening. By morning, we’ll have clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. Our Next Big Impact will be the wind! Similar to last week, another strong low-pressure system will move north of us. The pressure difference across the region will lead to 35-45 mph wind gusts on Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to rise thanks to the wind bringing in colder air. Highs in the upper 40s expected Sunday afternoon. We’ll have periods of clouds over the next few days, but rain chances don’t return until late in the upcoming week.