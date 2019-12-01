BRTC mascot online vote set

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be an opportunity this month to help pick the mascot for Black River Technical College, with officials there asking people to help in the process.
According to a media release, the online vote will start Dec. 4 and will go through Dec. 11 at midnight.
The mascot will be revealed in Aug. 2020.
College officials announced in November that they had begun the process to help select the mascot, getting 150 student petitions on the issue.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.