Earle alum Gerry Bohanon records 4th TD of 2019 for #9 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAIT) - Earle’s Gerry Bohanon recorded his 4th touchdown of the season for number 9 Baylor.
Gerry gave the Bears the lead on a read option score in the 1st quarter. He accounted for 37 rushing yards and 20 passing yards Saturday as the Bears beat Kansas 61-6. Bohanon had a rushing TD October 5th at Kansas State and September 7th vs. UTSA. Gerry’s first score of 2019 was a passing strike August 31st vs. Stephen F. Austin.
11-1 BU plays in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday at 11am right here on KAIT.
