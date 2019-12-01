Jireh Washington drops 20 pts as Arkansas State women’s basketball beats San Diego State

The Aztecs clawed back to tie things up at 21-all after a 5-0 run and then again at 24 about midway through the quarter, but could not reclaim the lead. A-State then stretched its lead out to nine at 33-24 on a 9-0 run that included a pair of threes by Tennison. Zayn Dorstauder scored once inside for the Aztecs, but Wallace closed out the half by hitting 1-of-2 at the line, giving the Red Wolves an eight-point lead at the break, leading 34-26.