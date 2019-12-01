Phone call to jail leads to arrest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sunday morning phone call to an area county jail has a Baxter County man facing a felony charge, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
Jason Robert Patnou, 36, of Lakeview was arrested Dec. 1 on suspicion of falsely communicating a terroristic threat after authorities say he called the Baxter County Detention Center.
According to a media release from Montgomery, Patnou told authorities that the jail was about to explode.
“The detention center received a phone call from a man who said, ‘You need to release all the prisoners.’ The jailer who answered the phone asked the caller why and the caller replied, ‘because the place is about to explode,’" Montgomery said. “When asked to repeat, the man said ‘have fun with that’ and then hung up the phone.”
Authorities were able to use Caller ID and jail records to find a number that matched one that Patnou gave authorities when he was booked into jail March 28, Montgomery said.
Jailers called the number and got Patnou’s voice mail.
However, deputies went to the address listed on Patnou’s March booking sheet to speak with him.
“The deputy made contact with Patnou, who was naked and intoxicated when he answered the door. Patnou’s phone had saved a record of where he had called the jail’s number,” Montgomery said. “The jail then again dialed the number with the deputy present and the phone rang, verifying the correct number.”
A $25,000 bond was set for Patnou, who will be arraigned in circuit court later this month.
