Police investigate late night burglary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police confirmed they responded to the scene of a burglary in Jonesboro.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers got the call about a burglary in progress around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the Parkwood and Brazos area.
There are no details about the case but as of 1 a.m. officers were reportedly still at the scene.
Jonesboro police did advise that they had gotten several calls about burglaries. No word if those calls were substantiated.
This is still a developing story, we hope to gather more information and will update you as soon as that is confirmed.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.